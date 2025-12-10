HRS Aluglaze IPO: Check all key details of this IPO including price band, lot size & more

HRS Aluglaze is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for bidding at Dalal Street on Thursday, December 11. The metal solutions player shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 94-96 apeice, which can be applied for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall conclude for subscription on Monday, December 15.

HRS Aluglaze eyeing to raise a total of Rs 50.92 crore via IPO which includes a fresh share sale 53.04 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards funding the capital expenditure to set up assembly and glass glazing line, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Each lot of the company is valued at Rs 1,15,200. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of two lots, consisting of 2,400 equity shares worth Rs 2,30,400, while non-retail investors need to apply for a minimum of three lots, consisting of 3,600 equity shares worth Rs 3,45,600. Last heard, there was not much activity in the grey market (GMP) for the issue.

Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. It provides standard and customized solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, along with material supply and procurement support.

Its manufacturing facility is located at Rajoda, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) with an area of 11,176 square meters, equipped with CNC precision machinery and powder coating facilities. An expansion of 13,714 square meters adjoining the current facility is proposed. As on September 30, 2025, HRS Aluglaze has 28 active projects.

HRS Aluglaze reported a total income of Rs 26.35 crore, Ebitda of Rs 8.45 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.54 crore for the first half of the ongoing fiscal. Its total income came in at Rs 42.14 crore, Ebitda at Rs 10.70 crore and net profit at Rs 5.15 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the issue is M&M Stock Broking, for whom 2,74,800 equity shares have been reserved. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform on Thursday, December 18.