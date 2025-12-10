IndiGo has been facing massive operational disruptions for more than a week after the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rules came into effect. Majorly impacted airports include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. As the chaos entered day 9, more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday, with the highest number of cancellations at the Chennai airport.

