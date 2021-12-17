Omicron Variant: 10 new cases found in Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the national capital has reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Delhi has a total of 20 cases of the new variant. Of this, 10 people have been discharged, he said.

Jain said there are currently 40 people, who are suspected cases of the variant, admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, of whom 38 are Covid-19 positive. “None of the cases have displayed any severe symptoms till now,” he said.

The fresh spike comes a day after the city saw the sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly four months.

India registered over 90 cases of the new variant. Of these, 20 cases have been recorded from the national capital alone.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 32. Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh are the other states where Omicron cases have been identified.

India logged 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,26,049, while the active cases declined to 86,415, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,869 with 391 new fatalities.

India on Thursday recorded 7,974 Covid-19 cases and 343 deaths. With 7,948 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 87,245.