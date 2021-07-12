Sputnik V vaccine's single dose is sufficient for recovered COVID-19 patients, says study

Scientists, in a study published in the journal 'Science Direct', have confirmed that administration of a single dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has shown 94 per cent efficacy among those who recovered from COVID-19.

They said there is no evident benefit the recovered COVID-19 patients get from receiving the second dose. However, "the second dose further increases antibody and neutralising capacity," they stated.

The study states that 21 days after the administration of the first Sputnik V dose, 94 per cent of participants developed pike-specific antibodies. Healthcare workers in Argentina had participated in this study.

"A single Sputnik V dose elicits higher antibody levels and virus neutralising capacity in previously infected individuals than in new ones receiving the full two-doses," researchers said.

Earlier, a study conducted by Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals had also stated that a single COVID-19 vaccine dose is enough for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. This was on account of the recovered COVID-19 patients developing a robust antibody response after receiving a single dose.

This study examined 260 healthcare workers, who had received the first dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine between January 16 and February 5.

In June, the Sputnik V vaccine developers had claimed the vaccine is around 90 per cent effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 infection. Denis Logunov, deputy director of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, explained the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on digital medical and vaccine records, reported RIA news agency.

Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine that is being used in India's vaccination drive, the other two being Covishield and Covaxin.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing the vaccine globally. It has partnered with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories and other Indian pharma majors for the production of the vaccine in the country.

So far, Dr Reddy Laboratories has imported the shots from Russia but soon, it'll start manufacturing in India.

