PM Modi briefed on IndiGo crisis, PMO in touch with CEO Pieter Elbers: Govt sources

Sources from the government have confirmed to Business Today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the ongoing crisis facing India’s largest airline, IndiGo. As the airline grapples with severe disruptions to its flight schedule, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is reportedly in direct communication with IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, urging the airline to restore its operations at the earliest.

In a response to the growing chaos, Elbers has requested a 10-day window from the government to bring operations back to normal. The request comes as IndiGo faces significant operational challenges, including widespread flight cancellations and delays, which have affected thousands of passengers.

IndiGo’s troubles have not only attracted consumer outrage but are also likely to lead to penalties from aviation regulators. The airline is expected to face scrutiny for regulatory non-compliance, breaches of public interest, operational lapses, and the negative impact on consumers. Industry experts are speculating that the penalties could be substantial, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) closely monitoring the situation.

In light of these challenges, Elbers has also appealed to the government for a relaxation of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, arguing that the current rules are too rigid and are hampering the airline’s ability to quickly restore normalcy. FDTL regulations, which govern the maximum hours pilots and crew can work, have been a critical issue in the crisis, as IndiGo faces a shortage of staff able to meet the demands of its flight schedule.

The government, while acknowledging IndiGo’s appeal for regulatory flexibility, has stressed that the immediate priority is restoring normalcy at airports. Government sources have emphasised the need for a swift resolution, with operations at major airports across the country being severely affected by the disruptions. Authorities are working closely with the airline to ensure the least disruption for passengers.