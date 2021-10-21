‘Triumph of Indian science’: PM Modi, others celebrate India’s 1 bn COVID-19 vaccinations mark

India crossed 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations today at 10 am. Of these 1 billion immunisation, 70.83 crore people have got the first dose while 29.18 crore got the second dose as of 10 am today, as per the CoWIN portal. Soon after this news became public, the internet could not help but rejoice at India's big achievement in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this a "triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians." Prime Minister Modi also congratulated all the doctors, nurses and other medical staff that worked day and night to achieve this feat.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met healthcare workers at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir as India crossed the 1 billion vaccinations mark. “I congratulate all health workers and frontline workers on achieving 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. During this festive season, we need to remain alert and avoid crowded areas to ensure that the virus does not spread,” CM Adityanath said at the event.
“I congratulate the entire nation on this historic achievement. I thank all the scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this Mahayagya by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Modiji who is determined for the safety and health of every person. Jai Hind! #VaccineCentury,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted, “And it’s a 100!! A hugely anticipated milestone is here. 100 crores/1 BILLION vaccinations is not just qa number, it’s a tribute to a New India that can. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your vision, leadership and unceasing efforts.”
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the Railways’ contribution to India’s COVID-19 vaccination. Vaishnaw also appealed to people to shun vaccine hesitancy completely and get both doses. NITI Aayog Member Health Dr VK Paul and WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh commended the Indian government on achieving this milestone.
Earlier this day, the Prime Minister also visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi and interacted with healthcare personnel there after the 1 billion milestone was achieved. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi’s COVID-19 war room and interacted with the staff there and distributed sweets to mark the milestone.
