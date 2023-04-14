UP govt makes mask wearing mandatory for all schools, colleges in Noida amid rising Covid-19 cases

Amid a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Delhi NCR, the UP government has urged schools and colleges in Noida to make masks mandatory for students, teachers and other school staff.



The official orders issued by Noida Health Department stated that wearing face masks remains mandatory in offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, cinema halls and public transport. Anyone who does not wear a mask will be denied access.



Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, issued the order for Gautam Buddha Nagar in response to an increase in cases recorded in the city and the state of Uttar Pradesh.



“A rise in cases of Covid has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocol,” Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma, who issued the guidelines, said.



The authorities have instructed schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to ensure that there is enough space between seats in the classroom. The administration has also been asked to make sure that students have access to sanitizers and hand soaps.



Apart from that, educational institutions have been asked to bring in thermal scanning at the entry gate of schools. Additionally, any students who have cold or flu-like symptoms should be sent home and need not attend school or college for the sake of everyone else's safety.



In addition, schools and parents have been asked to ensure that all students have had the COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses.



The guidelines came as Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, registered 114 more positive cases of Covid on Thursday, pushing the tally of active patients across Noida and Greater Noida to 396 — the highest so far this year, according to official data.

