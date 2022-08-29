Mukesh Ambani conducts 45th RIL AGM from metaverse; 5G to be rolled out by Diwali

India’s biggest industrialist, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries took to the metaverse to address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting of the conglomerate on Monday afternoon.

Ambani conducted the AGM from an “immersive and interactive 3D world”, called the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform. This version of the metaverse is powered by GMetri, a metaverse facilitating platform, which provides immersive experiences without XR code.

Interestingly, the Reliance AGM virtual reality platform allows users to engage with the business highlights of the company's annual report for 2021–2022, virtually walk through a lounge, and explore other virtual rooms.

The AGM

Reliance Industries AGM was scheduled at 2 PM on Monday. 5G rollout was in the focus. Ambani announced that 5G would be launched by Diwali. Reliance recently spent Rs 88,000 crore to acquire a part of the 5G spectrum.

Among some of the most anticipated news from the AGM, Mukesh Ambani is expected to pass on the baton of the behemoth group of companies to his children. Akash Ambani has already been elevated as the Chairman of Reliance Jio. Isha Ambani is expected to take charge of the retail business by most experts.

Some other key announcements expected in the AGM are Jio Platforms and the company’s expansion plans, RIL’s chemical joint venture, and oil exploration and refining.

