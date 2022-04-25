After ApeCoin launch and movie trilogy, BAYC enters metaverse

Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), has announced that their metaverse project, Otherside would be launched on April 30.

The company has also announced that the metaverse would be powered by ApeCoin, which is the native token of the BAYC ecosystem, which was launched last month and listed on exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Huobi, OKX, and Kraken.

See you on the Otherside in April. Powered by @apecoin pic.twitter.com/1cnSk1CjXS — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 19, 2022

Moreover, Coinbase had also announced recently that the NFT collection will be featured in a movie trilogy called The Degen Trilogy, which will premiere in June.

This is not the first time the characters of the Bored Ape Yacht Club are going mainstream. Previously, it was announced that Universal Music Group, a Dutch–American multinational music corporation, is forming a band around the apes from the popular NFT collectible called the Kingship.

As KINGSHIP’s manager, I searched far and wide for the perfect team to help me build KINGSHIP. I’d like to formally introduce you to my incredible frens: 🧵 — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) April 19, 2022

Also on April 9, a BAYC-themed restaurant in California opened, accepting ApeCoin, the BAYC ecosystem's native token, as a form of payment.

Since its debut in April last year, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has become one of the most sought-after NFT collections. Yuga Labs, the creators of the famous NFT series acquired other popular collectibles CryptoPunks and Meebits last month expanding their collection.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most expensive NFT collectibles, selling for between $200,000 and $3 million. This collection comprises still images of apes and is based on the Ethereum blockchain. Mark Cuban, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Jimmy Fallon, and Steph Curry are among the celebrities who hold BAYC NFTs.