After cricketers Yuvraj and Dhoni, Kabaddi Team Tamil Thalaivas launch NFT

The NFT fever is on the rise and Kabaddi has joined in after Basketball, Cricket and Football. Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas will be launching a ‘phygital’ NFT, in collaboration with the blockchain-based fan engagement platform Sportzchain.

As per information provided by Sportzchain, this phygital NFT is a framed signed match day jersey with a blockchain-powered ownership authentication. It commemorates the achievement of Tamil Thalaivas’ captain and ace defender Surjeet Singh of making a record 300 tackle points in the Kabaddi League.

When asked what his thoughts are on this NFT launch, Surjeet Singh told Business Today, “This is a first for me and first for the sport of Kabaddi, previously we had no way to commemorate these individual achievements of ours, especially in such a unique way. I am glad that a Tamil Thalaiva fan will be able to own this piece of history and I look forward to meeting the owner of this one-of-a-kind memorabilia.”

The NFT will be available in the form of a phygital asset from May 10 on Sportzchain NFT page hosted on NgageN . The platform also clarified that only unique, gold and silver NFT cardholders of Tamil Thalaivas' previously launched digital NFTs will be eligible to purchase this new NFT.

The platform further announced in a release that as part of the launch, Sportzchain will offer additional rewards to collectors in the form of player meet and greet, matchday tickets, and early access to Tamil Thalaivas fan tokens.

Vinayak Yannam, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Sportzchain, said, “Taking a step beyond digital NFTs, we are launching a first-ever phygital sports NFT in India. This is a landmark feat in the Indian sporting industry. This rare phygital asset symbolises history being created by a highly-acclaimed Kabaddi defender Surjeet Singh, the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Team. This rare phygital asset not only has the value in the collectors' market but very soon on the metaverse space as well."

He further added, “I am pleased to share that our unique, gold and silver digital NFTs of Tamil Thalaivas launched in March earlier this year are completely sold out. The wave of blockchain-based sports tokens, digital and phygital NFTs, and the metaverse is taking the Indian market by storm. And, we strive to become a leader in this space.”

