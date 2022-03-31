Ariel India rolls out NFTs to promote household equality

Ariel India has announced their foray into the NFT space on Thursday. To amplify the conversation around equality in the division of household chores and pave the way for more authentic, accurate, and equal representation in pop-culture imagery, the brand has partnered with five women contemporary artists to develop Non Fungible Tokens(NFTs).

This initiative is under the #ShareTheLoad and #SeeEqual campaigns by the organization to promote household equality.

Artists Vanora Vaz, Yashika Kalra, Rachna Ravi, Amoolya Bhat, and Virti Jain have come together to create digital artworks that can be positive reaffirmations to inspire change and equality.

It is interesting to note that these NFTs would not be sold but would be available as prizes. The contest for the same would be announced soon on the brand’s social media pages.

Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India said the following about the campaign in a release, “The launch of these limited-edition NFT artworks is yet another attempt in the same direction. Our partnership with like-minded artists to launch this NFT collection can promote imagery that can help us #SeeEqual, both in the real and virtual worlds.”

Ariel has been advocating for equality for the last seven years with the #ShareTheLaod movement. This year, the conversation is being carried forward by going deeper to understand what is coming in the way of equality and highlighting the impact of unconscious biases.