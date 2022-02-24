Bitcoin slips 8%; Ethereum, XRP, Uniswap fall up to 11% after Russia attacks Ukraine

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell over 8 per cent today as global markets were roiled by the attack on Ukraine by Russia. The price of Bitcoin slipped 8.03 per cent to $34,888 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency fell to $661.955 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.65 trillion, a decline of 8.34 per cent.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading deep in the red today.

Ethereum crashed 10.23 per cent to $2375 and Dogecoin slipped 12.22 per cent to $0.1153.

Digital token Stellar declined 10.74 per cent to $0.1659 and Litecoin fell 9.40 per cent to $97.41. XRP slipped 10.17 per cent to $0.6395 and Uniswap crashed 11.36 per cent to $7.86.

The crash in cryptocurrencies is in line with the fall in global markets.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul lost 2 per cent today. Hong Kong and Sydney declined over 3 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.2 per cent to 25,855.04 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 3.1 per cent to 22,925.60. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent at 3,458.12.

US markets closed deep in the red on Wednesday amid rising fears of attack on Ukraine by Russia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 33,131.76. The S&P 500 lost 79.26 points, or 1.84 per cent, to end at 4,225.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.03 points, or 2.57 per cent, to 13,037.49.