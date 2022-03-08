Chingari launches initiative aimed at women's financial independence

Chingari, a short-video app, has announced its latest initiative #GARI4NARI on the occasion of Women’s Day. The platform believes that it would help female creators gain financial independence by earning the GARI token.

GARI is the native token of Chingari. Chingari enables short-form video creators to monetise their content on the blockchain with the GARI token. Creators are rewarded with GARI tokens when they create a video on Chingari.

The new initiative would work as a reward plan, in which women users would be awarded the GARI Social token on recommending the app to other women. Furthermore, the platform claims that women would earn the GARI Social token by not just creating content, but also by viewing and engaging with it on the Chingari App. The platform is viewing the #GARI4NARI initiative as a means to promote financial independence amongst the women of India.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App said that “Understanding how important it is for women to be financially independent, we are now focused on giving them the opportunity to benefit under the #GARI4NARI program and invest in their future"

“ #GARI4NARI is an important step for us in the direction of empowering our Women Creators community,” said Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App

The GARI token is listed on platforms like CoinDCX, Kucoin, MEXC, Bitmart, Zebpay, Huobi and FTX.

The GARI token is trading at $0.5259, up by 2.72 per cent in the last 24 hours.