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You may soon be able to build your own AI agent inside WhatsApp, but there’s a catch

You may soon be able to build your own AI agent inside WhatsApp, but there’s a catch

WhatsApp is bringing third-party agents closer to everyday conversations, but users should consider how these bots work and what happens to their messages before using them.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 4:20 PM IST
You may soon be able to build your own AI agent inside WhatsApp, but there’s a catchWhatsApp is testing third-party AI agents on iPhone, with chats lacking end-to-end encryption. (Photo: Unsplash)

WhatsApp could soon let iPhone users create and chat with third-party AI agents without leaving the messaging app. The feature is currently being tested in the iOS beta version and could let users set up agents for specific tasks, such as planning their day, organising activities, or drafting messages. But these conversations differ from regular WhatsApp chats. Messages exchanged with third-party agents will not have end-to-end encryption because external developers operate the agents and Meta handles the messages.

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Must Read: WhatsApp rolls out new search shortcut on iOS for chats and channels

The feature is still being tested with a limited number of users in select countries, so it may be some time before it reaches everyone.

How the AI agents will work on WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.37.10.70, available through TestFlight. Once rolled out, users will be able to create up to five agents from the WhatsApp settings. You can name each agent and add a profile picture, after which WhatsApp will generate an API key. You can connect this key to a service hosted by the developer.

Must Read: Planning to change your WhatsApp number? Don’t make the switch before checking these steps

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Once connected, the agent will appear in WhatsApp like a regular contact. However, it can access only the messages or content you choose to share with it. Your other personal chats, contacts and media on the device will remain outside its access. Also, not every agent created through the feature has to be AI-powered. Developers can also use it to create regular bots.

Privacy limits and rollout

The biggest limitation is that chats with these agents will not use end-to-end encryption. Disappearing messages will also not work in these conversations. If you want to disconnect an agent or change its connection, WhatsApp will let you reset the API key.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on the feature for Android. For now, however, the iPhone version is available only to a limited group of beta testers in select countries. WhatsApp has not confirmed a timeline for when it will make third-party agent chats available to all users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 4:20 PM IST
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