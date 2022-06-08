Crypto markets in green; BTC, SOL, ETH see uptrend

Cryptocurrency markets are in green this Monday morning . The global market cap is up by 4.88 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.27 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 5.84 per cent, and is trading at $31,093, breaking the $30,000 barrier. Ethereum also showed uptrend and rose by 5.46 per cent and is trading at $1,826.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 per cent positive change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9994, whereas the USDC stablecoin also showed 0.03 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.06 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 5.63 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 11.86 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 3.00 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.06 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 3.58 per cent.

Cardano has surpassed 1,000 projects being built on its network indicating increased acceptability.

PayPal, the payments giant, has announced that it now supports the transfer of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to external wallets.

The UK’s finance ministry says the country will begin testing crypto blockchain technology for traditional market activities.