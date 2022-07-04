 Crypto markets in red; Solana, Dogecoin rises marginally 

The global market cap is down by 0.07 per cent over the last 24 hours and is at $869.81 billion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.75 per cent and is trading at $19,111. Ethereum also showed slight uptrend and is at $1,069 after sliding up 0.79 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent postive change in its value over the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.05 per cent negative change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 0.19 per cent. Solana rose by 0.69 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed an uptrend of 1.69 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The ADA token was down by 0.60 per cent.

Dogecoin showed a slight uptrend. The cryptocurrency rose by 1.39 per cent.

Other crypto news

The Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index has settled at 14, indicating extreme fear.

Celsius Network has reportedly laid off approximately 150 employees.

Kuwait-based Warba Bank has announced its presence in the Decentraland and Sandbox metaverse.

Elsewhere, Central African Republic has announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency, Sango Coin.

Furthermore, the IOG team has successfully hard forked the Cardano testnet.

