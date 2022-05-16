Crypto markets recover from Terra Luna crash; Bitcoin at $30,000

Cryptocurrency markets are witnessing a steady uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 2.62 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.31 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by a significant 2.67 per cent, and is trading at $30,741. Ethereum rose by 2.57 per cent and is trading at $2,096.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.999. Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.04 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.06 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 4.41 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive 10.96 per cent uptrend.

Solana rose by a significant 10.17 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.05 per cent.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up $2.43 per cent.

In other news, KuCoin exchange has resumed Terra Luna withdrawals. Moreover, Crypto.com exchange has also resumed Terra Luna deposit requests.

The Terra Luna fiasco has brought a lot of heat to stablecoins and has put them on the radar of regulators. US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that stablecoins are likely to be regulated in the near future in light of TerraUSD crash.

Leading investment bank Goldman Sachs and Barclays have invested in Bitcoin and crypto trading platform Elwood Technologies.

