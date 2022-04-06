Crypto markets tank, global market cap down by 3.24%

Cryptocurrency markets are showing downtrend this morning. The global market cap is down by 3.24 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.09 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 2.73 per cent and is trading at $45,311. Ethereum fell by 4.63 per cent and is trading at $3,352.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed no change in its value in the last 24 hours. Whereas the USDC stablecoin rose by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has gone down 2.14 per cent.

XRP Ripple is down by 1.95 per cent. The ADA token showed 5.47 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is up by 0.72 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 4.72 per cent. Avalanche is down by 6.02 per cent.

Singapore, which was previously known for its pro crypto stance introduced legislation which would require all crypto service providers to operate within the city state only after receiving a licence from relevant authorities. Meanwhile, the UK is gearing up to become a global crypto hub, with crypto businesses friendly legislations and plans to launch NFT series curated by the Royal Mint.