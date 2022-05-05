Crypto markets turn green; Bitcoin, Ripple, Cardano see spike

Cryptocurrency markets have shown a dramatic uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 5.28 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.81 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by a significant 4.54 per cent, but is still trading below the $40,000 mark at $39,682. Ethereum rose by 5.10 per cent and is trading at $2,945.

The USDT Tether showed no change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 per cent downtrend in its value.

The BNB token has gone up by 4.51 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 6.24 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive 13.91 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by a significant 5.48 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 8.13 per cent.

Terra USD is the tenth most valuable token and is down 0.20 per cent in the last 24 hours.

With the rise of cryptocurrency as a viable payment option, selected Gucci stores would experiment with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods.