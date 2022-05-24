Cryptocurrency markets in red again; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana fall

Cryptocurrency markets have yet again slipped in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 2.08 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.26 trillion as of 7:45 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 3.04 per cent and is trading at $29,208.

Ethereum also showed major downtrend and is at $1,984 after sliding 2.04 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed no change in its value in the last 24 hours, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.01 per cent downward change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token is the only top token in green. The cryptocurrency rose up by 2.03 per cent.

Solana fell by a significant 4.05 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down by 2.24 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 3.96 per cent downtrend.

BinanceUSD, the stablecoin by Binance exchange showed 0.07 per cent downtrend in its value.

Dogecoin slipped by 1.94 per cent.

Overall, the major top tokens slid from their positions in the last 24 hours.

In other news, the IMF has stated they are assisting El Salvador in compiling Bitcoin adoption statistics. El Salvador was the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender.

In a step that would bolster crypto adoption, PayPal VP says the company is set to integrate everything related to cryptocurrency services into the platform.

Furthermore, GameStop has launched a wallet with crypto, and NFT support.

Also Read: After Gucci, TAG Heuer, French fashion major Balenciaga will also accept crypto payments