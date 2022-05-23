Zero crypto-billionaires left? Crypto-crash may have wiped out the tag off 19 investors   

(Data curated from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index)

1. Changpeng Zhao

Zhao is the founder and chief executive officer of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume in the world. Before the crypto crash, his wealth stood at $65 billion. After the crash, his wealth is at $14.9 billion.

2. Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried is the founder and CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange. Before the crypto crash, his wealth was at $24 billion and post the crash it has been reduced to $ 11.3 billion.

3. Brian Armstrong

Armstrong is the founder of Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. Before the crash. Armstrong’s net worth was at $6.6 billion. Post the crypto crash, Armstrong is no longer a part of the Billionaire’s club.

4. Gary Wang

Wang is the co-founder of FTX exchange and his wealth stood at $ 5.9 billion before the crypto crash. Wang is also no longer a billionaire post the crypto crash.

5. Chris Larsen

Larsen is the co-founder and executive chairman of blockchain company Ripple. XRP, which is the native token of the blockchain. Larsen’s net worth before the crash was $4.3 billion. He is also not a billionaire anymore post the crash.

6 and 7. Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss

These twin brothers, former competitors of Mark Zuckerberg, had acquired crypto fortunes worth nearly $4 billion each. Following the crypto crash, they are also no longer part of the billionaire’s club.

8. Song Chi-hyung

Chi-hyung is the founder of Upbit, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea. Before the crypto crash, his net worth stood at $3.7 billion. He also lost his billionaire tag post the crash.

9. Barry Silbert

As the founder of Digital Currency Group, Silbert built a large crypto portfolio. His organization has also invested in over 200 crypto startups. Prior to the crash, his net worth was $3.2 billion. Post the crash, he is also no longer part of the billionaire index.

10. Jed McCaleb

The majority of McCaleb's wealth originated from Ripple Labs which he co-founded in 2012. In 2013, McCaleb departed the project due to conflicts with Larsen and other team members and started Stellar, another crypto firm. His wealth stood at $2.5 billion before the crypto crash, and like many others, he also lost his billionaire tag.

11 and 12. Nikil Viswanathan and Joseph Lau

Viswanathan and Lau are the co-founders of blockchain Alchemy, a toolbox for blockchain developers. Each founder had a networth of $2.4 billion before the crash but post the crash, they have also lost the billionaire title.

13 and 14. Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah

Founders of OpenSea, a secondary NFT marketplace each founder’s net worth stood at $2.2 million before the crypto crash. Just like the majority of the crypto billionaires they too lost the tag post the crypto crash.

15. Fred Ehrsam

Ehrsam is an American businessman, investor and co-founder of Paradigm Capital, a cryptocurrency investing firm. He had amassed $2.1 billion dollars in wealth which was also significantly reduced in the crypto crash, taking away his billionaire branding.

16. Kim Hyoung-nyon

Hyoung-nyon is the executive vice president of South Korea's Dunamu crypto exchange. He owns about 13 per cent stake in the exchange, which he cofounded ten years ago. His wealth, which mainly comprised of cryptocurrencies stood at $1.9 billion before the crypto crash. Post the crash, he also lost the billionaire tag.

17. Michael Saylor

Originally a dot-com era billionaire, Saylor saw his riches sink during the dot-com meltdown and in the aftermath of an accounting controversy. Then Saylor found Bitcoin and now he has made his company a Bitcoin proxy, buying it at every dip. Before the crypto crash, Saylor’s net worth stood at $1.6 billion. Looks like history has repeated itself because Saylor lost his billionaire tag for the second time, this time around in the recent crypto crash.

18. Matthew Roszak

Maththew Roszak, an early adopter of Bitcoin, started investing in 2012. He also participated in initial coin offerings of altcoins like Mastercoin, Factom, etc. Prior to the crash, his net worth stood at $ 1.4 billion. He is also no longer a billionaire, post the crypto crash.

19. Tim Draper,

Venture capitalist Tim Draper started investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the year 2012. His net worth was $1.2 billion before the crypto crash. He too, just like several other crypto billionaires, was dropped off the index after the recent crypto crash.

