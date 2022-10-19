Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano in red; majority tokens witness downtrend in last 24 hrs

Cryptocurrency prices are back in the red on Wednesday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has slipped 0.59 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $929.03 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $53.96 billion, marking a 6.57 per cent uptrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $49.96 billion, 92.60 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB are in the green over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,316 and is down by 1.12 per cent. Its dominance stands at 39.87 per cent, down by 0.21 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s native token Ether fell 1.91 per cent and is trading at $1,306. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a downtrend of 0.55 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and remained pegged to $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.00 change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin changed 0.00 per cent and is also trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI gained 0.02 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.01 per cent positive change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

All top cryptos native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano have shown negative movement over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 3.32 per cent downtrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX slipped 1.97 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 2.13 per cent downtrend. XRP Ripple fell 2.47 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, showed negative movement while Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC, showcased positive momentum.

DOT token is down by 1.46 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 0.27 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased mixed momentum. Dogecoin is up by 0.50 per cent, while memecoin Shiba Inu has fallen 1.98 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority of the top cryptocurrency tokens have witnessed a downtrend from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

