scorecardresearch
News
Crypto
Did Crypto-tax help investors prevent heavy losses?

Feedback

Did Crypto-tax help investors prevent heavy losses?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the taxation of crypto assets in the latest budget session which could have resulted in a drop in interest from retail investors and prevented losses

Did Crypto-tax help investors prevent heavy losses? Did Crypto-tax help investors prevent heavy losses?

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath thinks that the Crypto-tax introduced in the recent Union budget inadvertently helped Indian investors from heavy losses. 

Kamath took to Twitter to explain in a thread how Indian investors got lucky because of the recently introduced Crypto-tax.

The CEO of the stock trading platform highlighted that as a result of the crypto tax, retail interest in crypto markets significantly fell. He further added that if not for the taxation, Indian investors would have ended up trying to buy the dip and averaging down, getting trapped in the cycle.

 Kamath explained that this is also the case when investors try to buy the dip or average down in equities and stocks.

Finally, Kamath gave the example of the stock of Yes Bank in 2019.

While presenting the Budget 2022-23 to the Indian Parliament in February 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the taxation of crypto assets. 

Sitharaman put forth that effective April 1, 2022, crypto investors would be required to pay a flat 30 per cent tax on gains on crypto investments

She also stated that there would be no set-offs and no carry forwards for crypto losses.

This move caused a steep drop in trading volumes across several KYC-compliant crypto exchanges in India.

Also Read: CBDC will be rolled out this year: RBI  - BusinessToday

Also Read: New Town Kolkata Development Authority explores NFTs for land records  - BusinessToday

BT TV