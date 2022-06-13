Did Crypto-tax help investors prevent heavy losses?

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath thinks that the Crypto-tax introduced in the recent Union budget inadvertently helped Indian investors from heavy losses.

Kamath took to Twitter to explain in a thread how Indian investors got lucky because of the recently introduced Crypto-tax.

The CEO of the stock trading platform highlighted that as a result of the crypto tax, retail interest in crypto markets significantly fell. He further added that if not for the taxation, Indian investors would have ended up trying to buy the dip and averaging down, getting trapped in the cycle.

I think many Indian crypto investors accidentally got lucky due to TDS & Tax on Crypto announcement this budget in Feb. Activity & participation dropped significantly immediately. If not, many could have potentially been trapped trying to buy the dip & then averaging down. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4SKmo8cvKx — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 11, 2022 Kamath explained that this is also the case when investors try to buy the dip or average down in equities and stocks. Kamath explained that this is also the case when investors try to buy the dip or average down in equities and stocks.

Even when trading stocks, the biggest reason for losses is trying to make a wrong trade right by throwing good money at bad money. That is averaging down when the price moves against the trade, without considering if the portfolio is getting concentrated or not. 2/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 11, 2022

Finally, Kamath gave the example of the stock of Yes Bank in 2019.

Whenever I have to explain this, I use the activity in Yes Bank in 2019 as an example. The stock price went down from Rs 400 to Rs 10 & with every fall new investors jumped in & many existing investors bought more. Had shared this back then 👇 3/3https://t.co/ZvPPj4r74L — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 11, 2022

While presenting the Budget 2022-23 to the Indian Parliament in February 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the taxation of crypto assets.

Sitharaman put forth that effective April 1, 2022, crypto investors would be required to pay a flat 30 per cent tax on gains on crypto investments

She also stated that there would be no set-offs and no carry forwards for crypto losses.

This move caused a steep drop in trading volumes across several KYC-compliant crypto exchanges in India.

