Earn up to $10,000 in Bitcoin via blood donations; here's how

Yes, you heard that right. Now you can earn Bitcoins by donating your blood!

Pharmaceutical firm OctaPharma Plasma, based out of the US, has announced that it has teamed up with Swan Bitcoin and Spade Payment Solutions to enable Bitcoin reimbursement for plasma donations.

According to a release, the firm announced that they would pay plasma donors $100 in Bitcoin for donating plasma. The pilot has been launched at 32 locations.

Donors can donate plasma as frequently as 2 times in 7 days, with at least 48 hours between donations under the pilot program.

The firm announced that users can earn over $10,000 by donating twice each week. Donors need to be at least 18 years of age. People with chronic diseases and co morbidities are advised against participating in the program.

Experts believe that this would help increasing plasma donations and will also incentivise people to be donors. Rare, chronic, and inherited illnesses are treated with plasma donations, and immunocompromised patients rely on monthly plasma transfusions despite dwindling supplies.

Swan Bitcoin, a collaborator on this project, allows customers to instantly receive and acquire Bitcoin. On the other hand, Spade Payment Solutions, the third collaborator on this project, specialises in Bitcoin integration for non-profits.

