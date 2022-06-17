Elon Musk says crypto payments via Twitter make sense 

Elon Musk believes ‘it would make sense ’ to integrate crypto payments with the microblogging site Twitter.

The tech billionaire, who is currently the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently spoke at a virtual town hall meeting addressing Twitter employees. During his address, he suggested that it would make sense to incorporate digital payments, including the option for cryptocurrency transfers on Twitter.

Musk said, “Money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while.”

He further added, “It would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter so it’s easy to send money back and forth.”

Musk and Twitter have been in the limelight from the past few months after he announced that he would buy the microblogging site and make it a private holding. Albeit Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover went on hold because he tried to seek clarity on the number of bots on the microblogging platform.

His address at Thursday's Twitter virtual townhall suggests that the deal is back on track.

Twitter entered the crypto club a long time ago with the introduction of ‘Bitcoin tipping’ and this year's adoption of Ethereum functionality. Moreover, it became the first social networking site to allow it sixers to display their Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs as profile pictures.

Musk is also not unfamiliar with the realm of cryptocurrencies, as he has substantial influence over the crypto community and his tweets often cause pumps and dumps in the value of Doge, a popular meme coin.

A $258 billion lawsuit has been filed against him recently in the matter by investors who are claiming that the billionaire ‘operates Dogecoin as a pyramid scheme manipulating its prices.’ Musk has not yet responded to the allegations.

Moreover, he has also previously publicly claimed that he has invested in Bitcoin, Ethereum as well as Dogecoin.

Apart from that, his companies, Tesla, SpaceX ad Starlink also accept cryptocurrencies as a viable payment option.

