Gaming firm Rooter partners with Polygon and YGG-backed gaming guild IndiGG

In a bid to tap the massive interest in NFTs and gaming, Rooter, a video game streaming and eSports platform based out of India, has announced its partnership with the India arm of Yield Guild Games (YGG), IndiGG. The partnership will focus on launching a blockchain game streaming program, “Rooter x IndiGG- Creator Program”. The first cohort will start on April 10, where 1000 Web3 gaming creators will get a chance to win cash prizes from a pool of $1 million.

The organisation announced in a release that IndiGG is a subDAO of YGG and backed by the Web3 giant Polygon. It aims to create an ecosystem for Web3 gaming to flourish in India. The country’s gaming market is seeing a once-in-a-generation inflection point in terms of sophistication, scale, growth, and propensity to pay, with a huge base of over 400mn gamers, making it one of the largest markets in the world.

Speaking on the partnership, Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and COO of Rooter said, “We are excited to partner with IndiGG, who are driving the adoption of Web3 gaming in India by onboarding blockchain gaming creators. Through this association, we will give their gamers access to our Rooter.gg x IndiGG - Creator Program featuring workshops and mentorship, and help them monetise their content. The partnership will further enable us to proliferate Web3 gaming and be at the forefront of Blockchain game streaming in the Indian gaming industry.”

Further commenting on the collaboration, Abhishek Anand, Business Head of IndiGG said, “India is a gaming powerhouse with more than 400mn gamers, which makes it a highly lucrative market for western game studios to find hyperlocal partners to spearhead its distribution in the subcontinent. The generous reward pool offered by Rooter will play an instrumental role to empower the IndiGG community to become a juggernaut in growing the Web3 gaming ecosystem through live streaming and creation of education-based content.”

