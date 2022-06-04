Indian singers who have their NFT collection; here's a wrap

Artists and performers are connecting with their audiences in unprecedented ways! Thanks to Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs. Several Indian celebrities, including many prominent singers have launched their personal NFT collections and here is list:

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is a singer, music director, and actor. He has been dubbed "one of the most popular and successful playback singers in Hindi cinema" by several people. For his contributions to the realm of arts, the Indian government has awarded him the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

He also recently joined the NFT bandwagon. Nigam inaugurated the Indian music industry's first-ever NFT series in London in collaboration with JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology business. "Hall of Fame," his first official English song, is included in the series.

Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu is a playback singer. Along with Arijit Singh, he holds the record for winning five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer (1990-1994). In 2009, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian cinema and music. Many of his songs are included in the BBC's list of the "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time."

The popular musician launched an NFT series including exclusive videos and audios of his unreleased songs, clips from his first audition, audio of his journey narrated by him, autographed digital memorabilia and collectibles, behind-the-scenes from some of his most popular hits, a walkthrough of his house, and more. The NFT collection will only be accessible through the FlamingoNFT platform.

S P Balasubramanium

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB or Balu, was a Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam playback singer, television presenter, music director, actor, and film producer. He is regarded as one of India's all-time great singers by many.

The last unreleased song of the late SPB had been released as an NFT by Diginoor. The company has exclusive rights to sell and distribute the musicians song as an NFT.

Ilaiyaraaja

Ilaiyaraaja is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers, and he is frequently credited with incorporating Western musical themes into South Indian film music.

The singer turned 79 on Thursday and a NFT celebrating his life was released on that day. Gowtham R revealed on Twitter that he will be selling the musician's NFT collection on the NFT marketplace WishWorld.com. Gowthaman also revealed that the collection will contain 1008 distinct NFTs.

Kamal Hasaan

Kamal Haasan is an Indian politician, actor, director, and playback singer. In 1990 he received the Padma Shri, in 2014, the Padma Bhushan, and in 2016, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier).

On his birthday, Kamal Haasan declared his entry into the Web3 arena. Kamal Haasan announced the launch of his NFT collection. He also became the first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in the metaverse.

