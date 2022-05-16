OCEEDEE partners with WazirX to launch India's first-ever footwear NFTs

Indian footwear brand OCEEDEE stated on Monday that it is steeping into the metaverse with its genesis NFT drop. It will launch India's first-ever footwear NFTs in collaboration with WazirX NFT marketplace and the CryptoSauga Club.

"Commemorating their 7th anniversary this year, OCEEDEE is set to add a bolder digital dot by taking an Obsessive Step into the metaverse," noted the firm in an official statement. It stated that it was the first Indian footwear brand to foray into this space.

Paying homage to OCEEDEE's launch year, the Digital Dots is a collection of 2015 unique NFTs offering entry into the O'Club, a tiered membership category based on its iconic styles - Tamara, Julie, and Zaha and crafted in three increasingly rarer tiers.

Commenting on the brand's debut in the NFT segment, Neha Kumthekar, co-founder, OCEEDEE, said: "Today with digital identities the lines between digital and physical realities have blurred significantly. Especially in fashion where people are looking to enhance their digital identities as much as their physical ones. At OCEEDEE innovation has always been at the core. With this next step into the metaverse, we are excited to explore creative possibilities while building a strong community in the physical and our digital universe."

Commenting on the drop, Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace, said: "We are on a constant journey to increase women participation in the NFT space. I am glad that a brand like OCEEDEE which has a woman's backbone has decided to make its debut with WazirX NFT. OCEEDEE becomes the first Indian footwear brand to foray into the space and we are excited to introduce another use case with this drop."

The project goes live for public sale on May 18, 2022 and will be available for secondary sale on WazirX NFT marketplace starting May 27.

