Orangutan Gaming names Rooter as official streaming partner

Orangutan Gaming announced in a release on Monday that they have partnered with Rooter, a streaming platform, and chosen them as their official streaming partner. With this partnership both platforms are aiming to promote e-sports in India.

Orangutan Gaming said in a statement that they believe that the demand for high-quality content in India is rising, and this new collaboration would capitalise on this.

Rooter would provide a platform for fans to watch premium content from their favorite e-sports athletes and content creators.

Jai Shah, co-founder and Head of Partnerships at Orangutan said, “If skills are an athlete’s weapon, then fans are their armor. Partnering with India’s largest broadcasting and gaming platform will bring the Ape Army closer together, by connecting them to their favorite athletes. This will help us build a stronger community and we certainly know that the best is around the corner.”

Piyush Kumar, co-founder and COO, of Rooter “We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Orangutan, which has one of the most exciting rosters across BGMI, Valorant and other games. It’s amazing to see how they have grown over the last few months to become one of the most popular teams in the country. This will open up new opportunities for both Rooter & Orangutan to create new content for our users on the platform.”

Interestingly, Rooter announced recently that they have raised $25 million in a series A funding round led by Lightbox, March Gaming, and Duane Park Ventures.