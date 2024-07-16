'Outspoken supporter of Bitcoin': Trump running mate's pro-crypto stance to appeal younger voters, says deVere CEO

CEO at deVere Group Nigel Green said the US presential nominee Donald Trump making Senator JD Vance, an outspoken supporter of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies, as his running mate is a masterstroke, as Vance’s support for crypto signals a forward-thinking campaign that is committed to embrace innovation. Besides, financial contributions to the Trump campaign from the crypto industry could prove to be a game-changer in the forthcoming elections in the world's latest economy, he said.

This, Green said, is in sharp contrast to the incumbent US President Joe Biden, whose age and perceived reluctance to fully endorse the crypto revolution is likely to alienate younger voters.

Trump selected Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his presidential running mate after months of speculation about the Republican nominee’s choice to help him challenge President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Vance, an outspoken supporter of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, represents a significant and strategic move in the evolving political landscape where crypto has become a major issue," ​the deVere CEO said.

Given Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other digital assets are no longer just the domain of tech-savvy enthusiasts, the shift has made crypto a hot-button issue in political discourse.

"Younger generations, in particular, are deeply invested in the promise of decentralized finance, seeing it as a way to democratize access to financial tools and economic opportunities. By choosing Vance, Trump taps directly into this zeitgeist, aligning his campaign with the future-oriented aspirations of a significant voter base,” Nigel Green said.

Vance's pro-crypto stance may appeal to younger voters and the tech community. ​Millennials and Gen Z are not only more likely to own and invest in crypto, but they also value ‘the principles of decentralization and economic freedom” that the digital asset represents.

“The Trump campaign is gaining deep-pocketed support from the crypto industry’s wealth execs,” Green said noting that over $100 million has already been pledged. The Trump's campaign will have the resources to mount an aggressive and far-reaching campaign.

"This influx of funds will enable targeted advertising, extensive grassroots mobilisation, and sophisticated digital outreach, all of which are crucial in a competitive election. Trump’s promise to fight against what he frames as Biden’s restrictive policies on cryptocurrencies has struck a chord with these deep-pocketed executives," Green said.

Green said crypto represents a radical shift away from traditional, centralised financial systems. They offer the promise of greater financial inclusion, lower transaction costs, and enhanced privacy. “Vance’s alignment with these values positions him as a champion of the future, advocating for policies that promote technological advancement and economic liberty," Green said.

The Democratic Party’s cautious or even adversarial stance on cryptocurrency provides a stark contrast to the supportive approach offered by both Trump and Vance. President Biden’s administration has implemented stricter regulatory measures aimed at curbing the excesses of the crypto market, Green noted.

“This discontent among crypto supporters provides a ripe opportunity for the Trump-Vance ticket to capitalize on,” affirms the deVere CEO.