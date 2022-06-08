RBI will wait for govt paper on cryptocurrencies: Governor Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das has said today that the central bank would wait for the government’s crypto paper to clarify their stance on cryptocurrencies.

These comments were made by Das during a press conference after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet.

It is worth noting that the economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth had said last week that the government's consultation paper on cryptocurrency is finished and will be presented soon, as previously reported by Business Today.

"Our consultation paper is fairly ready. We have gone into a deep dive in this. We have consulted not just the domestic institutional stakeholders but also the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF). We will soon be in a position to finalise our consultation paper," Seth had said on the sidelines of a finance ministry press briefing.

While delivering the Union Budget for the year 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that cryptocurrency gains would be taxed at a 30 per cent flat rate and crypto transactions would also attract a 1 per cent tax deducted at source.

Moreover, Sitharaman had also clarified that there would be no carrying forward of crypto losses.