Sportzchain’s NFT of Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas sold within 24 hours of listing

Sportzchain, a blockchain-based fan engagement platform, listed an exclusive phygital NFT of Surjeet Singh, captain of Pro Kabbadi team Tamil Thalaivas, and the NFT was sold within 24 hours of listing. Praveen Ramasamy became the owner of the phygital NFT.

The NFT consists of the matchday jersey signed by Surjeet Singh, in a plaque commemorating his achievement of becoming the first cover defender in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to score 300 tackle points.

The platform announced in a release that the new owner of the NFT, Praveen Ramasamy, bought the NFT to complete his collection of Tamil Thalaivas NFT collectables. Previously, he had 26 distinctive collectables of the Pro Kabbadi Team.

Sportzchain also announced in the release that the phygital NFT was hand-delivered to Ramasamy in Chennai by the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Sportzchain. Ramasamy also received the digital twin of this phygital memorabilia, which comes with privileges like match day tickets, lucky draws, etc.

Vinayak Yannam, co-founder and CBO of Sportzchain, said, “Being the first to launch a phygital memorabilia in the sports segment, we had to make it memorable. So, we decided to give this moment a personal touch and personally deliver this to the buyer. Meeting Praveen was a great experience. We had so much to talk about as we are both NFT and sports fans. He shared his views on NFT collections and expectations from the Tamil Thalaivas team during the upcoming season. As we gear up to launch the NFT collections of more sports partners, we are becoming increasingly curious and excited about connecting with like-minded fans and enthusiasts.”

Ramasamy, the owner of the exclusive phygital NFT, said, “I had no clue that this was the first time in India that a phygital sports NFT was launched. My goal was to become the top collector of Tamil Thalaiva NFTs. So, it made no sense to lose this incredible opportunity to buy an exclusive phygital NFT. Words aren’t enough to express my joy. I have already made space in my living room to put this up. I am thankful to the Sportchain team for explaining the utilities for this NFT. I am graciously looking forward to meeting the extended team, attending training sessions and getting first access to the Tamil Thalaivas fan tokens in the future.”

