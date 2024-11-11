Bitcoin at $100,000? Trump rally sends crypto past $80,000 mark

Bitcoin has been surging higher ever since the outcome of US election, where the Republican Party's Donald Trump will be swearing in as the 47th president of the United States. The largest and oldest crypto asset scaled new highs since the announcement of the US elections and the bullish momentum has pushed it above $81,000 mark.

According to the data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin rose nearly 6.25 per cent in the last 24 hours to $81,858.29 in the early Asian trading hours. The largest crypto assets total market capitalization has neared $1.7 trillion mark, thanks to the 20 per cent rise in the digital asset in the last one week.



In the past week, Bitcoin surged from $67,000 to $79,900, breaking multiple all-time highs following Trump’s US presidential victory. Ethereum followed the same trend, said Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO at Mudrex. He sees steady ETF inflows, rising global liquidity, a positive economic outlook, recent rate cuts, and regulatory support as the key factors in the latest crypto rally.



Bitcoin has surged to $80,000, marking a major milestone that highlights its resilience and growing acceptance in global finance, said Balaji Srihari, Business Head, CoinSwitch.



"We have large institutional investors accumulating Bitcoin and offering it as an asset to customers in the form of ETFs, a positive regulatory environment and several innovative projects ready for take off. It's the perfect set up for a bull cycle," he said.



The recently elected US president Donald Trump has presented himself as a staunch crypto supporter on multiple occasions. His win is seen as a big positive by the crypto industry in terms of validation and regulation. On the other hand, institutional inflows have been moving from gold to Bitcoin, said the industry participants.



Bitcoin’s rally towards $80k indicates a resurgence of confidence in the crypto market, fueled by solid fundamentals, said Sumit Gupta, co-founder at CoinDCX. "With growing institutional interest, reflected in increased investments through Bitcoin ETFs and clearer regulatory guidelines, Bitcoin is solidifying its 'digital gold moniker," he said.



If regulatory frameworks become more crypto-friendly, we may witness broader institutional adoption and a positive impact on the entire digital asset ecosystem, potentially marking the end of the crypto winter, Gupta said.



The global crypto market capitalization was up by about 5 per cent in the last 24 hours to $2.79 trillion level, the Coinmarketcap data suggests. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has seen a rise of as much as 106 per cent at $230.05 billion, while Bitcoin's dominance in the total marketcap of crypto assets is up marginally, inching toward the 58 per cent mark.



Not just Bitcoin, Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin has zoomed nearly 30 per cent in the 24 hours. The meme-token, which is the sixth most valued cryptocurrency globally, has nearly doubled its value in the last one week. The total market capitalization of Dogecoin has soared above $43.25 billion.



Known for his favorable stance on cryptocurrency and financial innovation, Trump’s win has raised expectations for a more supportive regulatory environment for digital assets, said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman at CIFDAQ. "This peak underscores Bitcoin's expanding role within global finance, capturing interest across sectors and signaling future prospects."



Srihari from CoinSwitch said that the trading volumes on their platform have risen by 350 per cent since the election results on a weekly basis. "As the market gains momentum, it's important for investors to stay vigilant and informed about factors that could influence price stability," he said.



Among other crypto assets Cronos, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu rallied 18-28 per cent in the last 24-hours. Top tokens like Solana, XRP, Cardano, Tron and Avalanche rallied 4-10 per cent in the last 24 hours. To recall, 14-year old Bitcoin has rallied nearly 16,80,04,056 per cent or 16.80 lakh times from its all time low hit on July 15, 2010.



Patel from Mudrex expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 market in the coming weeks due to increasing retail participation since the last few sessions signals a strong bull run going forward. "Strong momentum in the top two coins could also trigger a rally in the altcoins setting stage for further rally in the crypto market," he said.



The $100,000 mark is indeed the next significant psychological target for Bitcoin said Gupta from CoinDCX. The homegrown exchange recently appointed former Indian Cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir as their brand ambassador.



"As the market matures and regulatory support grows, we may see a surge in interest across both Bitcoin and altcoins. Such tailwinds, paired with Bitcoin’s fundamentals, point to a strong possibility of Bitcoin achieving this milestone, reinforcing its status as a key asset in diversified portfolios," he said.