Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below $30,000; Ethereum holds with $1,850; Top crypto tokens fall

Bitcoin and other crypto tokens were down as the new week began in Asia on Monday. This week is scheduled to be a busy one, with the FOMC decision on interest-rate policy due Wednesday, keeping the traders on tenterhooks. However, the last rate hikes could be priced in by the markets.



Bitcoin continued to remain under pressure as the largest crypto token dropped about half-a-per cent and remained below $30,000-mark. However, Its largest peer, Ethereum, was trading slightly lower but held above $1,850-level. Price in the action altcoins was on the downside during the early day.



Bitcoin's current price is approximately $29,780, still below the $30,000 mark. The price couldn't surpass $30,000 during the weekend, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex.



"This recent price decline could be because of the US SEC chair expressing disappointment with the defeat over XRP’s case and increasing selling pressure. There could be little volatility this week as FOMC’s decision on interest-rate policy is due on Wednesday. Ethereum briefly touched $1,900 but retreated to trade at around $1,875," he added.



Barring the Bitcoin Cash, which gained more than 2 per cent, all other top crypto tokens were trading lower on Monday. Toncoin plunged more than 2 per cent, while Polkadot and Tron shed about 2 per cent each. Solana, XRP, Polygon and Cardano were down a per cent each.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading lower, falling down to $1.19 trillion-mark as it declined about half-a-per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes gained more than 8 per cent to $24.29 billion.





Tech View by Giottus Crypto Platform

Litecoin (LTC) is experiencing a minor setback after closing on the green yesterday. Its price action highlights a neutral trend after mixed momentum in the last week. Prices continue to be above the 100-day EMA.





LTC is consolidating, which is evident from its short candles, between the range of $85 and $95 where it faces immediate resistance. A successful breach could lead to further increases towards the resistance levels of $102 and $106.If LTC fails to withhold the $90support level at its 100-day EMA, it could encounter renewed selling pressure.

Major Levels:

Support: $80, $85, $90

Resistance: $95, $102, $106





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)