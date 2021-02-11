ABB to provide automation solutions for Ola's e-scooter factory

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Thursday said it has selected technology company ABB as its partner for providing robotics and automation solutions for its upcoming electric scooter facility in Tamil Nadu.

In December, Ola had said it will invest Rs 2,400 crore to set up its first electric scooter (e-scooter) facility in the state.

"Ola will utilise ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines, while the ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines," Ola said in a statement.

ABB's robots will be digitally integrated into Ola's artificial intelligence-enabled factory to optimise robot performance, productivity and product quality.

Also read: Ola to invest Rs 2,400 crore to set up 'world's largest' e-scooter factory in Tamil Nadu

"The use of ABB's robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola's proprietary AI engine and tech stack," it added.

Ola Group CEO and Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal said the company is bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help it build its factory in record speed and roll out the first of its e-scooters in the coming months.

ABB India and South Asia Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said, "Increased automation and robotics to make shop-floors safer, more productive and of impeccable quality will fast-track India's transition to one of the leading agile, self-reliant and high-tech manufacturing economies of the world."

Ola's e-scooter factory, which will have an initial capacity of 2 million units and create 10,000 jobs, is expected to become operational in the coming months. The factory, billed as the world's largest scooter factory, will serve as the company's global manufacturing hub for both India and international markets across Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

It is also expected to be the country's most automated, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once the factory is fully operational to its full capacity, the company said.

Also read: Electric vehicles' global sales jump 39% in 2020, 3.1 million units sold