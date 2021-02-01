Adani Green Energy commissions 100 MW solar power plant in Jalalabad

Adani Green Energy on Monday said that its arm ASE4PL has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"ASE4PL (Adani Solar Energy Four Private Ltd), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), commissioned 100 MW (2x50 MW) Solar Power Plants at Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and Sahaswan in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh," a company statement said.

It said, "Our team of experts made it possible to commission the plants almost 1 month ahead to their scheduled commissioning date."

Both the plants have power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 3.22/kWh and 3.19/kWh, for a period of 25 years.

The AGEL's Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform will also embrace these two commissioned solar power plants for delivering consistent performance.

With this, we have added a capacity of 700 MW capacity since the beginning of challenging COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the company said.

This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025, it added.

Speaking on this development, Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy said in the statement, "The company's approach of 3 years of advanced site resource estimation, design planning, supply chain assurance with our team's commitment and ability to deliver projects with great focus, makes it possible for us to execute the projects ahead of committed schedule.

It also asserts our expertise in executing and operating the plants. With this, we continue to strengthen our advancement towards our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 through a mix of strategic approach and operational excellence."

Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and various State Discoms.

