Amrapali case: SC asks Noida authorities to start registration of homebuyers or face jail

The Supreme Court asked Noida and Greater Noida authorities officials to immediately start registration of homebuyers of Amrapali Group projects. The SC said that if the officials failed to comply with their order, they could also be sent to jail. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also pulled up the officials and said, "Officers will be jailed if they don't abide by court orders. We are not paper tigers."

The apex court had cancelled the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act registration of the company on July 23 for defrauding homebuyers and diverting their money as well as failing to complete their projects on time.

Additionally, the Supreme Court had also asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities "to execute the tripartite agreement within one month concerning the projects where homebuyers are residing and issue completion certificate". The court had directed state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all the group's stalled projects, bringing relief to around 42,000 affected homebuyers.

"We want something positive to happen and you must comply," the court told the officials.

The court also slammed the banks and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities for acting as "mute spectators" while the group continued to divert funds meant for the projects. "It was incumbent upon the bankers also to obtain clear unconditional NOCs... they permitted diversion of money immediately after sanctioning of the loan and also in day to day transactions of Amrapali group of companies," the top court had said.

The authorities assured the court of compliance of its July 23 order. They also told the bench that they have created a special cell to deal with cases of Amrapali homebuyers and that officials have been deployed to take a look into the issue.

