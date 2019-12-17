ArcelorMittal completes acquisition of Essar Steel; forms JV with Nippon to operate firm

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Essar Steel and formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel (AM/NS India) to own and operate the debt-ridden firm.

The deck for acquisition of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore by LN Mittal-led company was cleared by the Supreme Court last month.

Aditya Mittal, President and CFO of ArcelorMittal, has been appointed Chairman of AM/NS India, and Dilip Oommen has been appointed as its CEO.

"ArcelorMittal announces that it has today completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL), and simultaneously established a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel), called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India), which will own and operate ESIL," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal holds 60 per cent of AM/NS India, with Nippon Steel holding the balance.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore and set aside the July 4 National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order giving equal status to financial creditors and operational creditors. The bench had clarified that financial creditors enjoy primacy over operational creditors and the adjudicating authority cannot interfere with the decision approved by the committee of creditors.

The apex court had on July 22 ordered status quo in the Essar insolvency case. The verdict came on a plea of the CoC challenging the NCLAT's order of July 4 in which it had approved steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore bid for the acquisition of Essar Steel after it rejected a plea by the lead shareholder of the debt-laden firm challenging the eligibility of the bidder.

