'Boycott Jio': Reliance accuses Airtel, Voda Idea of 'unethical campaign'; charges 'baseless', say rivals

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to take strict action against Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for resorting to "unethical" ways, spreading "frivolous rumors" that Jio will gain from the three agricultural bills passed by the Parliament. However, rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea, now rebranded as Vi, have refuted the charges, calling it "baseless".

In a letter to the telecom regulator, Jio alleged that "large number of port out requests, wherein the customers are citing this as the sole reason for porting out of Jio without having any complaints or other issues related to Jio services."

"This is further to our aforementioned letter dated 28 September 2020 highlighting the unethical and anti competitive MNP campaign, being run by Airtel and Vi to capitalize on the ongoing farmers protests in the northern parts of the country," said Jio in its letter dated December 11.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has refuted the charges, calling it "baseless". Responding to Jio's complaint, Airtel said that it has just been made aware through media about an outrageous compliant made to the Trai.

"Despite being provoked by some competitors who we know will go to any length to make baseless allegations, adopt bullying tactics and use intimidatory behaviour we have always conducted our business with character and transparency something that we are deeply proud of and known for," Airtel said in a statement.

"The current complaint therefore deserves to be dismissed and thrown out with the contempt that it deserves. It is in poor taste and is scurrilous to say the least," it added.

Airtel said it has operated in the telecom industry for 25 years and has competed hard in the market place and striven to serve its customers with excellence. At the same time the company takes great pride in treating its competitors and partners with respect, the Sunil Mittal-led company said.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, which recently rebranded as Vi, termed these allegations baseless, saying that it believes in doing business with ethics.

"These are baseless allegations against us to malign our reputation. We strongly refute such irresponsible comments on us," it added.