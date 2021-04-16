Business Today
#BoycottCEAT trends on social media after Harsh Goenka tweets on Kumbh Mela

After the screenshot of Goenka's tweet on Kumbh Mela became viral on Twitter, netizens started trending #Boycott CEAT on Twitter

April 16, 2021 | Updated 10:54 IST
RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka

Chairman of CEAT Tyres' parent company RPG Group Harsh Goenka is in the midst of a social media controversy due to his recent tweets. In a now-deleted tweet, Goenka had shared an image of seers on the ghats of Haridwar and written, "Meanwhile, at the Kumbh Mela the international press is appalled at how we wear our masks!"

Harsh Goenka's now-deleted tweet on the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

After the screenshot of this tweet became viral on Twitter, netizens started trending #Boycott CEAT on Twitter. While some condemned the industrialist for his wry take on the Kumbh Mela, others dug out his earlier tweet on Lord Shiva visiting a bar.

Harsh Goenka's tweet on Lord Shiva

Here's how the netizens reacted


This, however, is not the first time that Goenka has faced the wrath of the netizens for his tweets. Goenka previously faced the anger of Twitter users for his unsavoury tweet about the coronavirus.

Goenka tweeted, "What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mein bahut 'Shahid' ho chuke hain."

While some users asked Goenka to change his WhatsApp group, others said it was downright sexist of the industrialist to even say so on a social media platform.

Harsh Goenka has an active social media and has approximately 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

