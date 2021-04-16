BoycottCEAT trends on social media after Harsh Goenka tweets on Kumbh Mela

Chairman of CEAT Tyres' parent company RPG Group Harsh Goenka is in the midst of a social media controversy due to his recent tweets. In a now-deleted tweet, Goenka had shared an image of seers on the ghats of Haridwar and written, "Meanwhile, at the Kumbh Mela the international press is appalled at how we wear our masks!"

After the screenshot of this tweet became viral on Twitter, netizens started trending #Boycott CEAT on Twitter. While some condemned the industrialist for his wry take on the Kumbh Mela, others dug out his earlier tweet on Lord Shiva visiting a bar.

Here's how the netizens reacted





How can anyone even think like that? These are totally sick minds!! If you r an atheist, keep it up to u, but don't hurt people! It's about the sentiments.



I personally #BoycottCeat from now. pic.twitter.com/V9xV7fAA8I â Rahul B. (@rbamdale19) April 15, 2021

#BoycottCeat

India to the ceat guy after his horrible hinduphobic opinions: pic.twitter.com/H7Mh39OB5K â Sahil Padhiyar (@SahilPadhiyar3) April 15, 2021

Hello @CEATtyres



The chairman of your parent company has such views on Hinduism and it's traditions



We have many alternative tyre companies in India MRF, JK, Apollo



So there won't be any problem for us if we #BoycottCEAT



We need an unconditional apology from him âð¼ pic.twitter.com/Qr7UjGYDjC â Anish (@Aniiiiish) April 14, 2021

#BoycottCeat

I was employee of CEAT in between 2015-2016. Thank God I resigned from that hell. They terminate 1 of my colleague employee for reading Namaaz at working area and I supported this.But now I am regretting this man deserve arrest for hurting Hindus religious sentiment pic.twitter.com/PK2k92DJdI â Piyush (@the_lost_boyy) April 15, 2021

Don't buy @CEATtyres till his owner unconditionally apologizes the company should release his apology via ads. #BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/62qFzLj557 â SuperStar Raj ð®ð³ (@NagpurKaRajini) April 14, 2021

#BoycottCeat That coward has deleted those tweets. I hope he won't find the courage to do this once more. Meanwhile in Kerala, troll groups are filled with obnoxious memes about Kumbh. No one wants to make fun of Eid or Easter. Hindus are easy targets, especially in Kerala. â Agni_Dev (@AgniDev12309586) April 15, 2021

You are a theist, good. You are an atheist, good. You are an agnostic, well and good. No one would judge u or criticise u. But Uncle, who gave you the right to speak AGAINST a religion. Freedom of speech is valid only until you don't hurt the sentiments of others.#BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/GPqxa4NrKx â Squid (@Squid89339377) April 15, 2021

So this Hinduphobic b@st-@Ïd is the chairman of @CEATtyres. Why does all these chadarmods hate us? Humne inka kya bigada? And he calls himself a Goenka. I guess he has a middle name "Khatna". Can he say such stuff, which he calls a joke, on Islam or Christianity? #BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/HaluSrouik â Mayank Jindal (TC) (@MJ_007Club) April 15, 2021

#BoycottCeat Canât Believe He Is Businessman And Have A Such A Sadak Chaap Thinking For Hindus And Our Gods...... https://t.co/QYHjF7yhR9 â Ansh Shukla (@ashish23750) April 15, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that Goenka has faced the wrath of the netizens for his tweets. Goenka previously faced the anger of Twitter users for his unsavoury tweet about the coronavirus.

Goenka tweeted, "What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mein bahut 'Shahid' ho chuke hain."

What is the difference between Kareena and Corona?



One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif.



One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe.



And what is the similarity?



Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut âShahid"

ho chuke hain. â Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 12, 2020

While some users asked Goenka to change his WhatsApp group, others said it was downright sexist of the industrialist to even say so on a social media platform.

Harsh Goenka has an active social media and has approximately 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: 'Doesn't deserve applause': Anand Mahindra shares 'jugaad' pic; see here

Also read: RPG Enterprises' Harsh Goenka shares how to achieve 'China mukt Bharat'