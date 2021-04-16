BoycottCEAT trends on social media after Harsh Goenka tweets on Kumbh Mela

Chairman of CEAT Tyres' parent company RPG Group Harsh Goenka is in the midst of a social media controversy due to his recent tweets. In a now-deleted tweet, Goenka had shared an image of seers on the ghats of Haridwar and written, "Meanwhile, at the Kumbh Mela the international press is appalled at how we wear our masks!"
After the screenshot of this tweet became viral on Twitter, netizens started trending #Boycott CEAT on Twitter. While some condemned the industrialist for his wry take on the Kumbh Mela, others dug out his earlier tweet on Lord Shiva visiting a bar.
Here's how the netizens reacted
How can anyone even think like that? These are totally sick minds!! If you r an atheist, keep it up to u, but don't hurt people! It's about the sentiments.â Rahul B. (@rbamdale19) April 15, 2021
I personally #BoycottCeat from now. pic.twitter.com/V9xV7fAA8I
#BoycottCeatâ Sahil Padhiyar (@SahilPadhiyar3) April 15, 2021
India to the ceat guy after his horrible hinduphobic opinions: pic.twitter.com/H7Mh39OB5K
Hello @CEATtyresâ Anish (@Aniiiiish) April 14, 2021
The chairman of your parent company has such views on Hinduism and it's traditions
We have many alternative tyre companies in India MRF, JK, Apollo
So there won't be any problem for us if we #BoycottCEAT
We need an unconditional apology from him âð¼ pic.twitter.com/Qr7UjGYDjC
#BoycottCeatâ Piyush (@the_lost_boyy) April 15, 2021
I was employee of CEAT in between 2015-2016. Thank God I resigned from that hell. They terminate 1 of my colleague employee for reading Namaaz at working area and I supported this.But now I am regretting this man deserve arrest for hurting Hindus religious sentiment pic.twitter.com/PK2k92DJdI
Don't buy @CEATtyres till his owner unconditionally apologizes the company should release his apology via ads. #BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/62qFzLj557â SuperStar Raj ð®ð³ (@NagpurKaRajini) April 14, 2021
#BoycottCeat That coward has deleted those tweets. I hope he won't find the courage to do this once more. Meanwhile in Kerala, troll groups are filled with obnoxious memes about Kumbh. No one wants to make fun of Eid or Easter. Hindus are easy targets, especially in Kerala.â Agni_Dev (@AgniDev12309586) April 15, 2021
You are a theist, good. You are an atheist, good. You are an agnostic, well and good. No one would judge u or criticise u. But Uncle, who gave you the right to speak AGAINST a religion. Freedom of speech is valid only until you don't hurt the sentiments of others.#BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/GPqxa4NrKxâ Squid (@Squid89339377) April 15, 2021
ð Pic 1: there was an ad from #CEATTyres by mocking Hindu dharmaâ Sharath Kumar (@sgn_hjs) April 15, 2021
ð Pic 2: #CEATTyres they never learnt from their earlier mistake...#BoycottCeat#thursdaymorning#KumbhMela2021pic.twitter.com/39BOclqonN
So this Hinduphobic b@st-@Ïd is the chairman of @CEATtyres. Why does all these chadarmods hate us? Humne inka kya bigada? And he calls himself a Goenka. I guess he has a middle name "Khatna". Can he say such stuff, which he calls a joke, on Islam or Christianity? #BoycottCeatpic.twitter.com/HaluSrouikâ Mayank Jindal (TC) (@MJ_007Club) April 15, 2021
#BoycottCeat is trendingâ â¡R.S.Râ¡ (@Rishiicasm) April 15, 2021
MRF Ambassador watching it : pic.twitter.com/EpDW0hJmL9
#BoycottCeat Canât Believe He Is Businessman And Have A Such A Sadak Chaap Thinking For Hindus And Our Gods...... https://t.co/QYHjF7yhR9â Ansh Shukla (@ashish23750) April 15, 2021
This, however, is not the first time that Goenka has faced the wrath of the netizens for his tweets. Goenka previously faced the anger of Twitter users for his unsavoury tweet about the coronavirus.
Goenka tweeted, "What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mein bahut 'Shahid' ho chuke hain."
What is the difference between Kareena and Corona?â Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 12, 2020
One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif.
One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe.
And what is the similarity?
Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut âShahid"
ho chuke hain.
While some users asked Goenka to change his WhatsApp group, others said it was downright sexist of the industrialist to even say so on a social media platform.
Harsh Goenka has an active social media and has approximately 1.6 million followers on Twitter.
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
Also read: 'Doesn't deserve applause': Anand Mahindra shares 'jugaad' pic; see here
Also read: RPG Enterprises' Harsh Goenka shares how to achieve 'China mukt Bharat'