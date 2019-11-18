BREAKING: Fortis Healthcare acquisition under question; company explores legal recourse

The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to Fortis Healthcare for allegedly violating its status quo order dated December 14, 2018 regarding selling controlling stake to IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Against a plea filed by Daiichi Sankyo, the apex court had ruled last year that status quo with regard to sale of the controlling stake in Fortis Healthcare to Malaysian IHH Healthcare Berhad be maintained.

Meanwhile, Fortis has stated that it is currently evaluating the judgement and "exploring legal means to address it in an expeditious manner keeping in mind the best interest of all stakeholders".

