BREAKING: Silver Lake invests Rs 7,500 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

After investing in Jio Platforms, the world's largest tech investor Silver Lake Partners (SLP) will invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

The current investment marks the second large investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after pumping in over Rs 10,200 crore in Jio Platforms earlier this year.

With this investment, both Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail account for over Rs 9 lakh of RIL's valuation. Silver Lake has a terrific track record of investing in some of the largest and successful tech companies globally including the likes of Twitter, Airbnb, Alibaba, Dell Technologies, ANT Financials, Twitter, Alphabet's Waymo and Verily, among others.

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, operates India's largest retail business service via its 12,000 stores nationwide. A RIL statement said that Reliance Retail's vision is to galvanise the Indian retail sector by working closely with farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and global and domestic companies.

Silver Lake is the global leader in technology investing, with over $40bn billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of approximately 100 investment and operating professionals located around the world.

This story is being updated.