Centre places export of Remdesivir, API in 'restricted' category

The commerce ministry's director-general of foreign trade, in its amendment in export policy of Remdesivir and Remdesivir API, has placed the drug under the "restricted" category from the present "prohibited" one.

The department, however, clarified the export of Remdesivir injections/API against advance authorisations issued under "Chapter 4 of FTP/HBP shall not require a separate export authorisation or permission," the DGFT order said.

Both are used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Gilead Life Sciences, the innovator of the repurposed drug, had licensed six manufacturers in India to produce the drug.

Remdesivir was produced in full capacity in March-April with 25-30 lakh vials getting produced a month. As of April, India was making 38.8 lakh vials of Remedesivir per month, as the government allowed the producers to increase capacity. Of them, Hetero Drugs was the largest manufacturer with 33 per cent capacity (13 lakh vials a month).

Cipla accounted for 20 per cent, or 7.6 lakh vials, Zydus Cadila 16 per cent or 6.1 lakh vials. Mylan Labs was making 5 lakh vials accounting for 13 per cent of total capacity. Dr Reddy's Labs, Syngene and Jubilant Ingrevia, each accounted for 6 per cent producing 2.4 lakh vials a month.

Also read: Remdesivir production capacity ramped up to 1.19 crore vials per month: Centre