Cipla Health teams up with Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo to deliver wellness products

Cipla Health, the consumer healthcare subsidiary of Cipla, on Wednesday said it has inked pact with Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo for home deliveries of over-the-counter wellness products during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the back of extensive service delivery mechanism, Cipla Health plans to cater 4 lakh people and cover 250 stores in 45 cities across the country, news agency PTI reported.

The company said that the home-delivery system makes it very convenient and safe for customers to get access to the wellness products, which otherwise might be difficult due to these lockdown conditions.

"We have collaborated with these premier delivery partners as their expertise coupled with our suppliers will allow us to reach out to a larger segment of the population," said Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health.

"Our set of offerings are specially curated to meet the varying needs of our consumers especially in these times and hence, this association helps us in ensuring our products reach their consumers who are finding it difficult to purchase them due to the lockdown...," he said.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, "Our partnership with Cipla will ensure that health, hygiene and wellness products, which are just as essential, will reach customers in need as required. This is another step forward in helping citizens stay at home during the nationwide lockdown."

Zomato COO - Food Delivery - Mohit Sardana said, "Through our partnership with Cipla Health, we will employ our logistics capabilities to ensure our users have easy access to OTC wellness products from the safety of their homes.

"Currently available in the metro cities, we will expand this partnership to tier-II cities by the coming week," Sardana added.

Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said whether it is medicines for the sick or groceries for the elderly, the company is committed to helping cities and users fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs

