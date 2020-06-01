Coronavirus impact: Maruti registers 89% decline in sales in May 2020

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd registered a 89 percent decline in sales in the domestic market as it managed to sell 13,865 units last month. In May 2019, it had sold 125,552 units.

The company also exported 4,651 units last month while 23 units of the Glanza premium hatchback were produced at its factories for Toyota Kirloskar Motor India. Its export tally also suffered a 48.8 percent decline over last year. Comparing the company's tally with 2019 is however farcical as restrictions on production due to the lockdown in place meant the company could restart operations only in a staggered manner-both in its factories as well as dealerships.

Maruti resumed its manufacturing operations post lock down strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines, from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility. Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki. Similarly, showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.

"The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," the company said. The gradual resumption of business activities would bring some cheer to the industry which was already reeling under a protracted slowdown even before the coronavirus pandemic brought things to an absolute standstill. Maruti like the entire industry could not produce nor sell a single unit in April 2020.

