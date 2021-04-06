Flipkart partners with Mahindra Logistics to accelerate deployment of EVs

Domestic e-commerce giant Flipkart announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) to help fast track deployment of Electric Vehicles (EVs) across its logistics fleet in the country. Flipkart has committed to 100% electric mobility in its logistics fleet.

The firm stated that it will deploy more than 25,000 EVs by 2030. "Mahindra Logistics will play a significant role in working with various OEMs and help Flipkart's sustainable transition to EVs," said Flipkart in a statement.

MLL had launched its own electric delivery brand - EDEL- back in 2020. EDEL has already partnered with multiple companies in the consumer and e-commerce sector. It provides sustainable last-mile delivery across six cities in the country. MLL through EDEL will help Flipkart create a conducive environment for EV deployment and operations across the country, the company said.

This would include building supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training

workforce, route planning and even battery swapping stations. Another key focus area will be technology and control tower operations with the aim of enabling cost competitiveness and greater efficiency.

Flipkart has already partnered with multiple OEMs. The firm has launched two and three-wheeled EVs for its delivery services. Flipkart states that its partnership with MLL will help in the deployment of EVs at a nationwide scale. MLL through EDEL will be procuring different types and classes of EVs for the e-commerce giant from OEMs as the firm aims to establish a nationwide presence. EDEL currently operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. It plans to cover the top 20 cities by the end of the year.

Hemant Badri, SVP Supply Chain, Flipkart Group, commented on the firm's partnership with MLL. He said, "Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. We are happy to have Mahindra Logistics on-board as a logistics partner, who will play a major role in helping us achieve our vision of making our logistics fleet fully electric by 2030. Through collective efforts, we aim to build and support solutions that boost EV adoption across the country and gradually make a 100% transition to EVs in our logistics fleet".

Commenting on this milestone for MLL CEO and MD Rampraveen Swaminathan said, "Mahindra Logistics is deeply committed to sustainability, in line with our RISE philosophy. The EV based last mile delivery service EDEL is aligned to this and provides customers with a sustainable, cost competitive and technology enabled last-mile delivery solution. Our focus is on expanding our network based on our deep partnership with large enterprise customers. We are pleased about this engagement with Flipkart and look forward to partnering with them."

Also Read: Demand for cooling appliances surges on rising temperature, COVID-19 cases: Flipkart

Also read: Best route to double your investment - small savings schemes vs mutual funds