Google Inc to pay select media publishers $1 bn for 'high-quality' content

Alphabet Inc's Google has decided to pay some selected publishers around $1 billion for publishing their content on its news app. The media industry has for long accused the global tech giant of "unfair" treatment when it comes to using their content on its platform. The concession from Google will, however, be limited to select media publishers.

The company has rolled out the funding programme for three years, following which it'll be extended. Under this programme, Google will also provide its readers unrestricted access to some of the paid content by media outlets, reported Bloomberg.

The company will also allow media publishers to provide blurbs, bullets, and related news stories to link on its platform.

The company also launched Google News Showcase products in Brazil and Germany on Thursday. The product will allow media publishers to display branded content on Google platform and these story panels will be linked to their websites.

The decision comes as a relief for media publishers, which have been advocating against giants like Google and Facebook for using their content without paying for the rights to do so.

The search engine giant has been accused of cashing in on hard work and journalistic efforts put in by media companies to publish content that's in the public interest.

The current announcement by Google comes after its announcement in June when the company launched a licensing programme, under which it promised to pay users for quality content.

"Google News Showcase lets publishers curate stories on the news that matters, develop deeper relationships with readers and provides a new revenue stream for essential reporting," Brad Bender, a Google vice-president, said on a call with journalists.

As per Google, around 200 publications from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, Canada and Brazil have opted for the Google News Showcase programme.

The company has said it will not cover all the media organisations as many of them do not necessarily produce content for Google News Showcase product.

Google has said its partnership with media companies for Google News Showcase product will vary from "market-to-market".

