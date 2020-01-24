Infosys dismisses reports of SEBI audit into whistleblowers' allegations

Infosys has denied media reports that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered forensic audit of its books. The IT bellwether stated that it has not received any such directive from SEBI.

"As disclosed previously, the company had received letters from regulatory authorities seeking information on the anonymous whistleblower investigation. The company continues to cooperate with regulatory authorities. The company has not received any request from SEBI to conduct further audits as reported by media on January 23, 2020," Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

According to a Mint report, SEBI had called for forensic audit of Infosys' books in light of the whistleblowers' allegations against the company's CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy. The two top executives were accused of indulging in financial malpractices by an anonymous employee group, Ethical Employees. The regulator's investigation so far has warranted a deeper analysis, the report had quoted sources as saying.

Earlier this month, the audit committee of Infosys board had absolved both Parekh and Roy of all allegations against them, saying that it did not find any evidence of financial impropreity or executive miscondiuct.

