L&T bags construction projects worth up to Rs 2,500 cr

The L&T construction arm, L&T Construction, has secured orders in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore for construction of metallurgical plants, and power transmission and distribution projects, the company informed via stock exchanges on Wednesday.

The company's metallurgical and material handling business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market.

Other projects comprise overseas package and product supply orders from various customers. "Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term," the company said.

L&T's power transmission and distribution business has also won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract to construct a 500kV transmission line in Malaysia. This comes after the company successfully completed a similar 500kV project in West Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro works in the areas of engineering, procurement and construction projects spanning across manufacturing, defence and services sectors, with over $21 billion in revenue. It has a presence in over 30 countries.

L&T Construction share was trading 0.16 per cent or Rs 2.20 up at Rs 1,352 compared to the previous session close of Rs 1,349.8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Also read: L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021