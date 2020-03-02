Mindtree appoints former Accenture executive Dayapatra Nevatia as COO

Bengaluru-based IT firm Mindtree has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company effective Monday, March 2, 2020. Before joining Mindtree, Nevatia worked in Accenture as managing director and director of delivery for advanced technology centres in India.

Based in Bangalore, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

The position of a COO was vacant for six months since co-founder Parthasarathy NS resigned in July 2019, a few days after Larsen and Toubro Group acquired the company. Mindtree co-founders Rostow Ravanan, Krishnakumar Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy had resigned from their position as board of directors and also employees of the IT services firm in July last year.

"We are excited to welcome Dayapatra to the Mindtree family. His vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree.

"This appointment is a testimony of the company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe," he said.

Dayapatra holds decades of industry experience and joins Mindtree from Accenture where he led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning across system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups. He holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering and a masters' degree in management studies, the company said.

In July 2019, L&T had acquired over 60 per cent shares in Mindtree and had been categorised as the promoter of the IT firm. Following this three non-executive directors from L&T -- S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of L&T, Shankar Raman, CFO of L&T, and Jayant Patil, Senior VP, L&T's defence business, as well as two additional independent directors -- Prasanna Rangacharya Mysore and Deepa Wadhwa, were inducted on the board of Mindtree.

Following the announcement, shares of Mindtree were trading at Rs 977 apiece, up 2.52 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

By Chitranjan Kumar

